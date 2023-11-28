Ukraine's Defence Ministry implements new NATO standards

Four more NATO standards have been implemented in Ukraine’s Defence Ministry and the Armed Forces during October and November.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry on Facebook

Details: The following were implemented:

Air and space operations (refers to joint doctrine, which provides bases for formulation of standard procedures for the application of capabilities for actions in air and space during joint operations);

Education and training for conducting operations in urban environment (implementation of standardised training during preparation for conducting combat activity in large settlements);

Tactics, techniques and procedures for NATO airborne operations (providing commanders and their staffs with guidance on the planning, coordination and execution of airborne operations);

Conduct of ground tactical operations (providing leadership with due planning of measures and tasks to take control of situations that may emerge within any operation or any campaign);

The Ministry reported that 280 NATO standards have been implemented in the Defence Ministry and in the Armed Forces as of now, including 174 standards within the Ukraine-NATO Partnership Goals (priority NATO standards), and 106 of the so-called "initiative" implemented by Ukraine outside the Partnership Goals.

Reference: In total, NATO has 1,135 standards.

Background: The media reported on 28 November that disagreements remain among the NATO allies concerning Ukraine’s rapid accession to the Alliance due to the stance taken by the US and Germany, which are insisting that the process should be determined by the conditions rather than political considerations.

