Ukraine's Defence Ministry investigates information on Il-76 aircraft crash

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has reported that it is "clarifying information" regarding the crash of an Il-76 aircraft in Belgorod Oblast of Russia.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster, citing Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Details: The Defence Ministry could not confirm to Suspilne that the aircraft was hit by Ukrainian Defence Forces, as they are "still clarifying information."

Background:

An Il-76 aircraft has crashed in the Korocha district of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. The governor of the oblast has reported an "incident", and an investigation team and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation are currently working at the scene. The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that there were 65 Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen on board, being transported for exchange.

Ukrainska Pravda, citing a source, reported the involvement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the plane crash. However, another Ukrainska Pravda source did not confirm this information.

Support UP or become our patron!