Ukraine's Defence Ministry: Partners announce commitments on long-range weapons for Ukraine at 18th Ramstein meeting

Kyiv's allies assured further military support, including long-range weapons, at the 18th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein-format meeting) on 23 January.

Source: Illarion Pavliuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, quoted by the press service of Ukraine's Defence Ministry, European Pravda reports

Details: According to Pavliuk, during the Ramstein meeting, the Ukrainian side heard "enough important statements from partners, enough important commitments to say that strong support for Ukraine will continue".

He noted that Ukraine will receive the weapons necessary to effectively defeat the hostile forces both on the contact line and in the rear. Among other things, there were commitments to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons.

Quote: "The partners fully understand that we need these weapons and are committed to working to provide Ukraine with more weapons for such strikes," the Ukrainian Defence Ministry spokesperson said, without specifying what kind of weapons he was referring to.

Reminder: Today's meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group was held online and focused on Kyiv's long-term needs.

During the 18th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (Ramstein) on 23 January, Canada announced a new package of military assistance to Kyiv and the involvement of Canadian instructors in training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, while Germany will provide military helicopters for the first time.

