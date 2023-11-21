Ukraine's Defence Ministry reports attempted disruption of product procurement for army

Ukraine's Defence Ministry has stated that there have been attempts to disrupt the procurement of products for the army, so the ministry made a report to the law enforcement agencies with a statement about the committed criminal offence.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Ministry on Telegram

Details: In particular, the ministry noted that they announced a simplified procurement of produce for the Ukrainian army on the electronic procurement platform Prozorro on 1 and 2 November. A lot for food purchases was auctioned in one of the oblasts.

One participating company that competed for this lot has not carried out any financial and economic activity since 2016. Its bank accounts were closed, and documents confirming the qualification criteria were missing.

In addition, the company had the highest price offers among all the lots' participants. Therefore, the ministry rejected the company's price offer for auction. As a result, the company sued and blocked the choosing of the winners.

The ministry believes such activity indicates that the company took part in the bidding aiming at disrupting the timely delivery process for the first quarter of 2024.

The Defence Ministry has appealed to the law enforcement officers with a statement about the committed criminal offence provided for in Article 114-1.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations).

The ministry said they also found signs of using a similar "scheme" for other lots. Some procurement participants abuse the principles of openness and manipulate Ukrainian legislation to prevent the timely procurement of products for the army.

The statement emphasised that the Defence Ministry prepares applications to law enforcement agencies in all cases to stop abuses and conduct procurements in the state's interests on time.

