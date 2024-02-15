Ukraine's Defence Ministry reveals details on joint Ukraine-NATO centre in Poland

The Joint Centre for Analysis, Training and Education of Ukraine and NATO, which will be created in the Polish city of Bydgoszcz, will become the first institution of this kind, aimed at strengthening the cooperation and exchange of experience between Kyiv and the Alliance.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: According to the press release of the ministry, the centre will conduct joint analysis and generalisation of experience in the security and defence sector and improve the system of training and military education.

The centre will also help increase the level of compatibility between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the NATO forces, as well as develop the capacities of the Ukrainian troops.

"This is the first joint institution of the Alliance and Ukraine. The final goal is to achieve full compatibility between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the NATO forces," Stanislav Haider, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, explained.

The decision to create a new structure that will facilitate closer interaction between Ukraine’s Armed Forces and the Alliance was made on 15 February at the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting.

As it is known, a General Combat Training Centre of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO is already operating in Bydgoszcz; the new centre will likely operate within this structure.

Support UP or become our patron!