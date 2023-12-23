Ukraine's Defence Ministry says it may send military draft notices to men, including those abroad, by email

Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukraine's Defence Ministry is considering the possibility of notifying men to report to the military enlistment offices via electronic draft notices.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov in an interview with Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster

Details: The broadcaster stressed that, as Umierov said, the defence ministry is considering the possibility of notifying men of the need to report to the military enlistment offices via electronic notification.

At the same time, the minister added that Ukrainian citizens abroad will also receive similar notices: "If we decide on the categories, we will send notifications to everyone."

Umierov further noted that the defence ministry is working on technical solutions to make the process civilised.

Quote from Umierov: "We have analysed various databases. We'll decide how to record this data. After all, is this a person liable for military service, a serving soldier, or a veteran?

Once registered, we will decide whether this category of men will be called up for military service or not. Therefore, this is a rather colossal mechanism that needs to be discussed step by step."

Background:

Lauri Läänemets, Estonian Interior Minister, indicated that Estonia is ready to assist Ukraine in drafting Ukrainian citizens if necessary.

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) is discussing the possibility of serving draft notices via email and registered mail.

