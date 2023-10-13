Ukraine's Defence Ministry trialling new armoured vests for women

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence is trialling a new version of armoured vests designed for women: the new vests have special inserts designed to accommodate women’s bodies.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Details: The new vests have special inserts on their sides, which men’s vests do not have. They are designed to provide a better fit for women’s bodies and serve as additional protection.

Photo: Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

The support and logistics department of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is currently trialling the second version of the vest, after taking into account feedback from servicewomen.

The department said that the manufacturers of the vests took servicewomen’s feedback into account to make sure they are comfortable carrying and operating weapons while wearing the vest.

Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Quote from Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence: "The manufacturers will carry out further lab-based trials after the field trials are completed. The vest will be tested in different weather conditions.

Following these trials, the Ministry of Defence will approve the prototypes and the vests will be approved for supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The next step will be the procurement of this new personal protective equipment."

