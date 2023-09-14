Ukraine's defenders hold two fronts and advance on two others – General Staff report

The Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks on the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts and continued their offensive on the Melitopol and Bakhmut fronts on 14 September. 20 combat encounters occurred during the day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 14 September

Quote the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: "Over 20 combat clashes took place during the day... The operational situation in Ukraine's east and south remains difficult."

Details: On the 568th day of the full-scale war, the Defence Forces repelled attacks on the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, continued the offensive on the Melitopol front and offensive actions on the Bakhmut front.

Quote: "As a result of the assault operations, the Defence Forces have partial success in the areas of Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, driving the enemy out of their positions and gaining foothold on achieved borders," the General Staff declares after the false report by Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, about the liberation of Andriivka.

In general, the situation on the fronts is as follows:

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there have been no significant changes to the operational situation. There is no evidence of offensive groups being formed. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are carrying out operations in areas near the border with Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia maintains military presence in the border areas; continues sabotage and reconnaissance activities; carries out attacks on Ukrainian settlements from the territory of Russia, and unsuccessfully tries to carry out armed provocations in violation of the state border of Ukraine. Russians launched air strikes near Strilecha and Pletenivka in Kharkiv Oblast. Over 25 settlements came under artillery and mortar attacks, namely Bleshnia, Karpovychi, Hremiachka, Hai in Chernihiv Oblast; Stara Huta, Ulanove, Machulyshcha, Hrabovske, Ponomarenky in Sumy Oblast and Neskuchne, Okhrimivka, Nesterne, Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched air strikes in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Kotliarivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Nadiia, Novoiehorivka in Luhansk Oblast. The settlements of Kucherivka, Kyslivka, Ivanivka, Synkivka, Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast were under artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, settlements of Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast were under artillery and mortar attacks by the Russians.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians launched an airstrike near the settlement of Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast, were subject to artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders are courageously holding the line. They successfully repelled a number of Russian attacks in the areas of Lastochkyne and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. Russian artillery and mortar attacks occurred near Panteleimonivka, Keramik, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled about 10 Russian attacks in the area of Marinka during the day. The Russians launched an airstrike near Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Oblast. About 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Yelyzavetivka in Donetsk Oblast, were subject to artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Vodiane, Prechystivka, Novomaiorske and Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast were hit by Russian airstrikes. About 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Shakhtarske, Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast, were attacked by artillery and mortars.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians launched an airstrike near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 15 settlements, including Malynivka, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Novoandriivka, Piatykhatky, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, were subject to artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Kherson front, over 10 settlements, including Havrylivka, Zmiivka, Tokarivka, Antonivka, Veletenske, Stanislav in Kherson Oblast and Pokrovske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, were attacked by artillery and mortars.

Quote from the General Staff: "During the day, the aircraft of the Defence Forces launched 10 attacks on enemy clusters of manpower, weapons and military equipment.

Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck one enemy command post, two anti-aircraft systems, five artillery systems and one ammunition storage point."

Details: Russia launched another massive airstrike at night, using Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs, on Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy oblasts. Ukraine's Air Force, jointly with the air defence of other branches of the Defence Forces, destroyed 17 out of 22 Russian Shahed drones.

In total, the Russians launched 1 missile and 44 airstrikes, carried out 37 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian forces and settlements. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, there are casualties among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!