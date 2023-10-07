Ukraine's defenders successfully strike Russian rear on Kherson front – General Staff

Ukraine’s Armed Forces are conducting counter-battery combat, destroying the warehouses and successfully targeting the Russian rear on the Kherson front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 7 October

Quote: "The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defensive actions in the east and south of Ukraine, the offensive operation on the Melitopol front and offensive operations on the Bakhmut front, destroy the enemy, liberate the temporarily occupied territories step by step and consolidate their positions."

Details: Over the past day, the Russian troops launched another missile strike on a civilian facility in the central part of the city of Kharkiv.

As a result of such terrorist actions, two people were killed, and another 30 were injured. 61 apartment buildings, 17 private houses and 10 social and domestic facilities were damaged.

Airstrikes were inflicted upon the settlements of Ivanivka, Podoly, Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Pisky-Radkivski in Kharkiv Oblast; Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Spirne, Vesele, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka and Vodiane in Donetsk Oblast; and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In total, the Russians inflicted three missile and 67 air strikes and carried out 46 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems both on the positions of Ukrainian troops and on civilian targets in Ukraine. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

34 combat clashes were recorded at the contact line during the day.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russian forces maintain a military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from moving to threatened areas, and increasing the density of mine barriers along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, the Ukrainian troops repelled the Russian attacks in the areas of the settlements of Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Armed Forces repelled five attacks east of Makiivka, Luhansk Oblast. The Russians unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position south of Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue assault actions south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, inflict losses on the Russians in manpower and equipment, and are fixed on the achieved lines.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, the Russians carried out over 10 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled Russian attacks near Uhledar, Zolota Nyva and Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast and north of Pryiutne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Ukrainian troops continue to restrain the Russians in the area northeast of Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front. They have partial success north of Kopan and Novoprokopivka.

During the conduct of offensive (assault) operations on the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s troops had partial success east of Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian soldiers inflict losses on the Russian forces in manpower and equipment, continue to consolidate their positions and exhaust the Russian units along the entire line of contact.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to engage in counter-battery combat, destroying storage points and successfully striking the Russian rear.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force inflicted 13 attacks on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment and three more strikes on their anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery units targeted a command point, air defence systems, six artillery pieces, a cluster of Russian personnel and their electronic warfare station.

