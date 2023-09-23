Ukraine's Deputy PM asks Ukrainians to leave Crimea and wait for liberation

Iryna Vereshchuk, the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Ukraine’s Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, has asked Ukrainians to leave the occupied Crimea if possible.

Source: Vereshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "Once again, I am asking Ukrainians to leave Crimea if possible.

Wait for the liberation of the peninsula in the controlled territory or in third countries."

Previously:

