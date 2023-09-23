Ukraine's Deputy PM asks Ukrainians to leave Crimea and wait for liberation
Iryna Vereshchuk, the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Ukraine’s Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, has asked Ukrainians to leave the occupied Crimea if possible.
Source: Vereshchuk on Telegram
Quote: "Once again, I am asking Ukrainians to leave Crimea if possible.
Wait for the liberation of the peninsula in the controlled territory or in third countries."
Previously:
Recently, explosions have been increasingly common in the occupied Crimea.On 22 September, it was reported that there had been a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. The Russian Ministry of Defence even acknowledged the death of one soldier, although later the occupiers' defence ministry said that person had gone missing.
Foreign media outlets said that Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles to attack the Black Sea Fleet headquarters.
Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that at least 9 people, including Russian generals, were killed and 16 wounded in the Ukrainian attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.
A successful operation by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine resulted in a missile strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol on 22 September.
The Russians reported explosions in Sevastopol, claiming these were caused by a response of air defence systems, so missiles' pieces fell from the skies.
Russian occupying authorities decided to inspect shelters in Sevastopol after explosions.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!