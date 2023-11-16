Ukraine's Deputy PM discusses country's progress towards NATO with UK Foreign Secretary in Kyiv

Olha Stefanishyna, the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, has met with David Cameron, the new UK Foreign Secretary, during his visit to Kyiv.

Source: Stefanishyna on Twitter (X), as European Pravda writes

Details: The Deputy Prime Minister noted that Ukraine will soon celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Revolution of Dignity. "Reflecting on the historic changes Ukraine and Europe lived through, discussed further Ukraine’s integration into the Euro-Atlantic community," she added.

It was our great pleasure to welcome @David_Cameron in his new role.

In a few days, we will mark the 10th anniversary of the Revolution of Dignity. Reflecting on the historic changes Ukraine & Europe lived through, discussed further 🇺🇦integration into the Euro-Atlantic community pic.twitter.com/XIpxHR26Ol — Olga Stefanishyna (@StefanishynaO) November 16, 2023

Stefanishyna's office added that during the meeting with the UK Foreign Secretary, "the discussion focused on systemic transformations that continue in the country despite the full-scale Russian aggression".

"Olha Stefanishyna and David Cameron discussed Ukraine's progress towards NATO membership and the expansion of cooperation between the Alliance and Ukraine after the Vilnius summit ," they said.

Background: Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron made his first working visit abroad in his new position in Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At the meeting, Cameron stated that the UK would work to maintain its focus on Ukraine. In addition, the UK Foreign Secretary noted that the Russian Federation’s hopes of waiting out the war are vain.

