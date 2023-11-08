Ukraine's Deputy PM for European Integration explains what determines duration of EU accession talks

The duration of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU will depend on specific agreements with member states.

Source: Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast on Wednesday, reported by European Pravda

Details: Stefanishyna said that much would also depend on the change of European leadership after the European Parliament elections in 2024.

Quote: "A lot depends on specific agreements with member states and the understanding that next year is the year of elections in European institutions. This means that the leadership of the institutions will be entirely new."

Details: Stefanishyna is convinced that the enlargement of the entire EU will depend on how fast Ukraine moves (on the track of reforms – ed.).

Background: On 8 November, the European Commission recommended that EU states start accession talks with Ukraine, but Kyiv must implement some of the reforms that had not yet been implemented.

