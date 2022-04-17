Ukraine's deputy PM says Ukraine, Russia fail to agree on evacuation convoys

Russia's attack of Ukraine continues in Kharkiv
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Iryna Vereshchuk
    Ukrainian politician

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine and Russia have failed to agree on Sunday about humanitarian convoys for the evacuation of civilians from war-affected areas, Ukraine's deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Sunday.

"We have not been able to agree ... about ceasefires on evacuation routes. That is why, unfortunately, we are not opening humanitarian corridors today," she said on her Telegram account.

Vereshchuk also said that the Ukrainian authorities have asked for humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and wounded Ukrainian troops from the besieged port of Mariupol.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Toby Chopra)

