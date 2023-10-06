Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister posts video of UAV with artificial intelligence within Army of Drones

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Digital Transformation, has posted a video of UAVs, nearly 2,000 of which have been sent to the contact line.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Quote: "The Autel EVO MAX 4T drones were purchased under the Army of Drones programme [The Army of Drones is a joint project of the Ukrainian General Staff, the State Special Communications Service, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and Defence Ministry to procure UAVs for the Ukrainian Armed Forces – ed.]. They will provide safe reconnaissance, adjust artillery fire, and locate even well-camouflaged Russian targets using AI.

Artificial intelligence automatically identifies different types of targets, tracks them while at high altitudes and transmits data. Then attack drones and artillery take over."

Details: Fedorov stated that the Ukrainian government sends "large-scale batches of drones" to the battlefield every week.

