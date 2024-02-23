Ukraine's deputy prime minister: reconstruction could take 10 years

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Reconstruction, speaks during a joint press conference. Kubrakov believes that it would take up to 10 years to rebuild his country if the war were to end now. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov believes that it would take up to 10 years to rebuild his country if the war were to end now.

"I think the most urgent damage could be repaired in two or three years. But overall it would take five to 10 years," said the minister responsible for reconstruction in an interview with dpa. The prerequisite, however, is that the financial resources are available.

Saturday marks the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Kubrakov put the war damage caused during this period at €500 billion ($541 billion), citing current figures from the World Bank, the European Union and the United Nations.

He said that the reconstruction and military aid provided by Germany was already helping war refugees to return home.

"Hundreds and thousands of people are already coming back," he said.

Kubrakov emphasized that the air defence systems supplied by Germany played a key role because they offered people protection.

"This protection helps the refugees from Germany to decide to return to Ukraine."

There are currently more than 1 million war refugees from Ukraine registered in Germany.