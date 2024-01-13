Ukraine's Digital Transformation Minister urges Ukrainians to assemble first-person view drones at home

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, has urged Ukrainians to take up free training and assemble first-person view (FPV) drones at home.

Source: Fedorov on Facebook

Quote: "Ukrainians are always creating remarkable initiatives to help the Defence Forces. I would like to tell you about one of them, the People's Drone project by the Victory Drones of the Dignitas Technology Assistance Fund. This is an engineering course that will teach you how to assemble a 7-inch FPV drone at home.

During the course, you will have access to lectures, online sessions with lecturers on the Zoom platform, a list of components and a must-have list of tools and materials to purchase, as well as access to a community of engineers where you can ask questions and get advice.

Once you assemble an FPV drone, send it to Victory Drones instructors. Afterwards, the UAV undergoes an assembly quality check and a weight test. The drone will be sent to the military if the tests are successful. The course starts every two weeks. The training is completely free of charge."

Details: Fedorov noted that the course participants have so far provided the military with over 100 drones. Over 80% of the drones were delivered to Victory Drones instructors in good working order, with the rest requiring some minor tweaks. The minister said this is a very high figure for a rookie assembly.

"FPV drones have become game changers in this war. Join the project and be part of the victory," the official stressed.

