Ukraine's diplomats find Ukrainian citizen missing in Israel

Ukrainian diplomats have found a Ukrainian citizen who went missing in Israel's south.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman, on Facebook

Details: It was clarified that the diplomats also helped one family to leave the city of Ashkelon and found temporary accommodation for two families amid cancelled flights.

The operational headquarters processed a total of 80 enquiries from citizens over the 24 hours.

Nikolenko said the applications concerned the location of relatives, ways to leave the combat zones, finding temporary accommodation, information on the security situation and the procedure for ensuring their own safety.

The Ukrainian MFA is looking into the possible death of the Ukrainian woman; no reports have been submitted about other cases.

The Ukrainian Embassy is in contact with the Israeli police, rescue services, major hospitals, and the Israeli Institute of Forensic Medicine.

