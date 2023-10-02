Ukraine's EU membership will be first-class – Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that there are no discussions between Ukraine and the EU regarding partial membership.

Source: Kuleba at a press conference in Kyiv following an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, in response to a question from European Pravda

Details: Kuleba was commenting on Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal’s remark last week that Ukraine would not be satisfied with "second-class" EU membership.

Kuleba said that no such proposals have been made to Kyiv in Brussels, and the discussion is based on the understanding that Ukraine will become a full member of the EU.

"Ukraine is a first-class state, and its EU membership will also be first-class," Kuleba added.

Josep Borrell, the EU's chief diplomat, said that there is no such thing as "partial or 35% membership" of the EU.

"Membership is membership. I don't understand where this is coming from," he said.

Background: There have been reports in the media that France and Germany are pushing for an alternative option of full EU membership based on four different concentric circles of membership. This could be the basis for gradual integration.

