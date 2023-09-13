Ukraine's European Integration Deputy Minister is to meet NATO Secretary General in Brussels

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, will meet with the NATO Secretary General on 14 September.

Source: European Pravda, referring to the press service of NATO

Quote: "On Thursday, 14 September 2023, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna at the NATO headquarters."

No press conference with journalists is planned.

Background: According to the results of the summer 2023 NATO Summit in Vilnius, NATO leaders have agreed to cancel the Membership Action Plan (MAP) for Ukraine. At the same time, the Allies made it clear that they would invite Ukraine to join NATO "when the conditions are met".

In addition to this, the Ukraine-NATO Council has been created. Besides the first meeting on the sidelines of the summit, the council also gathered on Kyiv’s request after Russia quit the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The G7 countries also adopted a framework document concerning the security guarantees for Ukraine. The leaders did not agree on the specific parameters of the security guarantees but on their framework, while concrete bilateral agreements will be signed later.

Earlier, Stefanishyna said that Ukraine did not receive what it wanted at the NATO summit in Vilnius because the leaders of the Alliance did not risk taking too much responsibility.

Recently, Stefanishyna also said that Ukraine would be ready for EU membership in two years and even earlier for NATO membership.

