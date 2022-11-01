Ukraine's first lady: Tech must be used to save people, not to kill

16
Catarina Demony and Sergio Goncalves
·2 min read

By Catarina Demony and Sergio Goncalves

LISBON (Reuters) - In an emotional appeal, Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska urged tech workers from around the world on Tuesday to create innovations to stop Russia and help save people in her war-torn country.

"The dystopias we read about in science fiction novels ... are much closer than you think," Zelenska told a packed venue at the opening event of Europe's largest tech conference, Lisbon's Web Summit, as she showed a video of the aftermath of a drone attack in Kyiv.

"Russia puts technology at the service of terror."

Describing technology as a "battlefield" in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Zelenska said that technological equipment such as drones and missiles were being used to "kill people," not to save them.

As some among the crowd held Ukrainian flags, Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, asked those in attendance to come up with ideas to "stop the terror, save people and restore the destroyed."

"You can help us stop the list of terrorism victims from expanding," she said. "I believe that such technology is the future ... if it's not, there simply won't be a future to look forward to."

Russian forces swept into Ukraine in February in what Moscow calls a "special military operation" to eliminate dangerous nationalists and protect Russian-speakers. Kyiv calls Moscow's military action an unprovoked imperialist land grab.

The conflict has killed thousands, displaced millions and reopened Cold War-era divisions.

"They (Russia) are attacking our power plants, there are blackouts everywhere in the country ... now, every day, we have no electricity, no communications and no internet for hours," Zelenska said.

She said her country was no longer able to invest in high technology in places such as schools because it must buy generators instead.

More than 70,000 people are expected to attend the summit, which kicked off on Tuesday and will feature over 900 speakers ranging from Microsoft Corp's vice chairman, Brad Smith, to Changpeng Zhao, founder of cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

Web Summit's boss, Paddy Cosgrave, told Reuters last week that 59 Ukrainian start-ups would attend the event. Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's vice prime minister who also runs the ministry of digital transformation, will also speak.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony, Sergio Goncalves and Pedro Nunes in Lisbon; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Russian missiles strikes against Ukraine a “response” to Sevastopol Bay attack, Putin says

    The most recent barrage of missile strikes at Ukraine’s civilian energy infrastructure was made in “response” to explosions at the Russian naval base in occupied Sevastopol, Crimea, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said during a press event on Oct. 31.

  • Russian Oligarch and Putin Critic Renounces Citizenship Over Ukraine War

    Oleg Tinkov, who founded Russia’s Tinkoff Bank, said he is giving up Russian citizenship after selling a stake in the bank

  • Delta Air pilots vote to authorize strike

    (Reuters) -Pilots at Delta Air Lines have voted to authorize a strike if negotiators cannot reach agreement on a new employment contract, their union said on Monday. The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents nearly 15,000 pilots at the Atlanta-based carrier, said 99% of those who cast their ballots backed strike-authorization. Under U.S. law, Delta pilots cannot walk off the job until the National Mediation Board grants them permission.

  • New Zealand suspends bilateral human rights dialogue with Iran

    The New Zealand government said on Monday it has suspended its official bilateral human rights dialogue with Iran, saying bilateral approaches were "no longer tenable" with basic human rights being denied in the country. Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement the decision to suspend the dialogue sends a strong signal that bilateral approaches on human rights were not tenable with Iran denying basic human rights and violently suppressing protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by the morality police for attire deemed inappropriate.

  • Zelenskyy proposes "economic Ramstein": 40% of energy infrastructure damaged

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 1 NOVEMBER 2022, 17:39 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed the next steps to ensure Ukraine's energy security during a meeting with Kadri Simson, the EU Commissioner for Energy.

  • Explosion in Sevastopol at night

    Media reports say an explosion was heard in Russian-occupied Sevastopol at about 3:40 a.m. Source: Crimea. Reality correspondent Details: According to an employee of the publication, "the explosions that sounded were similar to the operation of an air defence system.

  • Ukraine volunteers craft candles to keep troops warm

    STORY: A volunteer initiative in Kyiv, called 'Ukrainian space Intelligentsia,' produces and supplies trench candles made out of wax, carton and empty pet-food cans.Organizer Nino Nazarova says her initiative has delivered more than 3,000 multi-functional candles to Ukrainian trenches in the south and east.Many children and parents have joined the handicraft sessions over the past two months, like Gordi. His mother says that this is no surprise as the war affects everyone in Ukraine, including children.

  • MO health department investigating hospital at center of abortion-related campaign ad

    The investigation was launched the same day Eric Schmitt’s campaign for U.S. Senate sent a cease-and-desist letter to a cable provider demanding the company remove a television ad featuring the woman.

  • John Harbaugh: I think DeSean Jackson probably feels he’s ready to go

    The Ravens signed DeSean Jackson to their practice squad in mid-October and it’s starting to sound like he might be ready to contribute in a game. Coming off a Thursday victory over the Buccaneers, head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters on Monday and noted that if Jackson was called upon, he’d be ready to [more]

  • World watches live as an entire country "freezes" Office of the President

    TETIANA LOZOVENKO - MONDAY, 31 OCTOBER 2022, 11:36 Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Head of the Office of the President, called on the world to supply new air defence systems to Ukraine, and not to watch live as a whole country freezes.

  • Europe's militaries have been working together for years to keep an eye on what Russia is up to at sea

    European countries, working through the EU, are making a concerted effort to minimize the threats to vital infrastructure on their coasts and at sea.

  • UPS to hire 60,000 of its seasonal workers in one weekend, starting Nov. 4

    United Parcel Service Inc. said Tuesday that of the more than 100,000 employees it plans to hire for the holidays, at least 60,000 will be hired in the coming weekend. The package delivery giant said its "

  • Julie Powell, bestselling author of 'Julie & Julia,' dies at 49

    Julie Powell was known for documenting her mission to cook every recipe in Julia Child's cookbook, 'Mastering the Art of French Cooking,' on her blog.

  • How a 2013 US Supreme Court ruling enabled states to enact election laws without federal approval

    Terry Hubbard, a former felon, voted in the 2020 presidential election and was arrested two years later in Florida on voter fraud charges. Josh Ritchie for The Washington Post via Getty ImagesSince 2019, legislators and election officials in Florida have revised, passed and enforced restrictive voting laws that make it harder for poor people, former felons and people of color – who traditionally favor Democrats in elections – to vote. At the same time, they appear to have taken exceptional measu

  • Russia's expanding 'dark fleet' of tankers won't prevent its oil exports from crashing, top energy trader says

    The CEO of Vitol, the world's biggest independent energy trader, explained why Russia's crude exports are set to plunge.

  • Russian forces fire 40 Grad rockets on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing a woman

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 31 OCTOBER 2022, 08:21 Russian forces deployed Grad multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) to fire 40 rockets on the Marhanets hromada [an administrative unit designating, in this case, the city of Marhanets and its adjacent territories - ed.

  • Former Latin American leaders urge U.S. change on Cuba

    Eighteen former Latin American and Caribbean leaders have signed a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden asking the United States to remove its six-decade embargo on Cuba in the wake of devastation inflicted by Hurricane Ian. The letter, shared with The Associated Press ahead of its Wednesday release, also requests that Biden remove Cuba from its list of state sponsors of terrorism for providing refuge to leaders of a guerrilla group that is now set to reenter peace talks with Colombia, an American ally. The letter comes as Cuba is suffering its worst economic, political and energy crises of the century so far, spurring a migratory exodus from the island.

  • Central banks haven't bought this much gold since 1967

    Central banks globally have accumulated gold reserves this year at a pace never seen since 1967, when the US dollar was still backed by the precious metal.

  • Fox News Loses Its Mind Over Cats on Campus: Kids ‘Need a Slap in the Face!’

    Fox NewsFox News, as is their wont, found the latest inoffensive thing to be inexplicably angry about on Tuesday: A study showing cats on college campuses may provide a benefit to students.The recent academic study in question found that petting cats could help relieve stress in students in similar ways that interacting with dogs can also be relaxing for some. Finding that most on-campus programs that provide students with stress-relieving animals just feature dogs, the study also revealed that

  • Oil-price gains intensify on report of potential Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia

    Oil futures climbed toward session highs on Tuesday after The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia shared intelligence with the U.S. warning of a possible Iranian attack on targets in the kingdom. In response to the warning, Saudi Arabia, the U.S. and several other neighboring states raised alert levels for their military forces, the report said. Iran was poised to carry out attacks on Saudi Arabia, as well as Erbil, Iraq, to distract attention from domestic protests in the nation that began in September, the report said, citing Saudi officials.