Ukraine's FM warns Russian dictator Putin can’t be trusted to unblock Ukrainian grain exports

Dmytro Kuleba reminded that Putin had repeatedly lied to the world about his intentions

Read also: US not to lift sanctions against Russia in exchange for Moscow unblocking Ukrainian grain exports – media report

"Putin says he will not use trade routes to attack Odesa. This is the same Putin who told German Chancellor Scholz and French President Macron he would not attack Ukraine – days before launching a full-scale invasion of our country," Kuleba tweeted.

"We cannot trust Putin, his words are empty."

On June 3, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that there was no problem with the export of grain from Ukraine: it could be exported in five different ways, he said.

Read also: Russia delivered 100,000 tons of stolen Ukrainian grain to Syria

Putin also said that Russia was ready to ensure the safe export of grain through the Russian-controlled Ukrainian ports.

When Western countries said that Russia was preventing the export of grain from Ukraine, Putin called it a "bluff."

Read also: List of Russian ships exporting Ukrainian grain given to Turkey, Dzhemilev says

Russia is deliberately blocking Ukrainian ports and sea routes in the Black Sea for the export of grain from Ukraine, as well as preventing the export by rail by launching missile attacks on elevators and railway infrastructure.

Read also: Ukraine needs the blockade lifted to meet demand for grain, says presidential advisor

The Kremlin seeks to provoke famine in African countries, which will lead to a wave of migration to Europe, hoping in this way to put pressure on the EU. Kremlin officials demanded the lifting of sanctions imposed on Russia in response to the war in Ukraine in exchange for unblocking Ukrainian ports.

Help NV continue its work reporting on the Russian invasion