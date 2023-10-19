Ukraine's forces destroy two Russian heavy MLRS – General Staff report

Over the course of the past day, units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery destroyed two TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy multiple-launch rocket systems of the Russian army.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 19 October

Details: In addition, Ukrainian Rocket Forces also targeted one command post, two clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 13 artillery pieces.

In its turn, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out one attack on a Russian command point, 13 strikes on clusters of personnel, weapons and military equipment and four strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed four reconnaissance operational-tactical level UAVs.

During the day, over 70 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the Russian forces inflicted eight missile- and 48 airstrikes and carried out 24 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements. Unfortunately, there are civilian casualties as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Private residential buildings, apartment buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the situation remains much the same as before. There is no evidence that Russia is forming new offensive units in this area. Certain units of the armed forces of Belarus perform tasks in the border areas with Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintain a military presence in the border areas, continue attacks on the settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation and increase the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine. Over 10 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled over 10 Russian attacks in the vicinity of the settlements of Synkivka and Ivanivka, Kharkiv Oblast, and about 10 attacks in the area of Nadiia, Luhansk Oblast. They also inflicted airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Podoly and Pishchane, Kharkiv Oblast. About 15 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by the Russian forces.

On the Lyman front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks around Makiivka, Luhansk Oblast. The Russians inflicted airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Vyimka and Vesele, Donetsk Oblast. At the same time, about 20 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast. The Russians inflicted airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Klishchiivka and Kurdiumivka, Donetsk Oblast. Over 25 settlements suffered artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions with the support of aviation around Avdiivka, Novokalynove, Stepove and Sieverne in Donetsk Oblast, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled over 10 attacks. The Russians also launched an airstrike near the village of Berdychi, Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Marinka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions with the support of aviation in the area of Marinka, Donetsk Oblast, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 11 attacks. The Russian forces also launched airstrikes in the areas of Oleksandropil and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast. 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar attacks in this area.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled attacks in the vicinity of Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast. The Russian forces inflicted airstrikes in the areas of settlements of Uhledar and Pavlivka, Donetsk Oblast. About 15 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians inflicted airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Robotyne and Novodanylivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. About 30 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Kherson front, the Russians inflicted airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Beryslav and Vesele, Kherson Oblast. The Russians targeted the settlements of Inzhenerne, Antonivka and Komyshany in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson with artillery and mortars.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol front and offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and exhausting the enemy along the entire contact line.

