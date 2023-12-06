Ukraine's forces are now past first two lines of Russian defences and facing the third – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has said that the country’s defence forces are making gains on the front, having advanced past the first two lines of Russian defences and currently facing the third.

Source: Rustem Umierov in an interview with FoxNews

Details: Umierov said that Russian forces have three lines of defence.

Quote from Umierov: "We have deoccupied 50% of our territory. We are defeating Russia in our land. We have gained the territories and we stopped atrocities. And now we have a plan for 2024."

Umierov explained that a strategic victory for Ukraine entails controlling all territory within the internationally recognised 1991 borders, including Crimea, Donbas and the Black Sea.

When asked if a settlement was possible in case the war drags out for years, Umierov said that the entire civilised world should be embarrassed if it cannot defend itself against an authoritarian regime: "It [Russia – ed.] will continue and it will destroy the democratic rule of law. Their objective is for Ukraine to not exist, for Ukrainian people to not exist."

Umierov also said that it is in the US interest that such a regime ceases to exist, so now is not the time for weakness.

He stressed that Ukraine wants to be part of NATO and to "speak the same language", which is why all procurements and operation planning for next year will be carried out in accordance with NATO standards.

When asked about corruption scandals in the Defence Ministry, Umierov said that a series of tenders, competitions, checks and audits are currently underway and the ministry is prepared to invite external auditors for cross-checks.

He stressed that "everything [will be] in place" by his 100th day in office.

