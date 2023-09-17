Ukraine's forces repel 13 Russian attacks in Klishcheevka area, 30 combat clashes recorded – General Staff report

Ukraine’s Armed Forces are continuing to defend their positions in the country's east and south, leading offensive operations on the Melitopol front and the Bakhmut front. Over 30 combat clashes took place during the day, with Ukrainian defenders repelling 13 Russian attacks in the area of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast alone

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 06:00 on 17 September

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich Operational Strategic Group, on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains unchanged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians continue to hold a group of troops covering the state border. They conduct intense sabotage activities in the border areas in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to other fronts, increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled 13 Russian attacks in the area of Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast. The Russians unsuccessfully tried to break through the defences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Kurdiumivka and Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast. Thanks to their offensive actions, the Armed Forces have been successful in the Kurdiumivka area in Donetsk Oblast, displacing the Russians from their initial positions.

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Marinka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Marinka, Donetsk Oblast. Over the day, they carried out 11 unsuccessful attempts to oust our units from their positions. In addition, all Russian attacks in the areas of Severne, Rivnopil, Donetsk Oblast and Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast ended in significant losses both in manpower and vehicles. At the same time, in the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk directions, the forces deployed on the Shakhtarsk front are holding the initiative, putting pressure on the Russians, conducting assault actions and recapturing our land.

On the Melitopol front, Ukrainian soldiers continue their offensive operation, inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment, and forcing the Russians to withdraw from their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian defenders continue to wage a counter-battery struggle, destroying supply depots and successfully hitting the Russian rear.

During the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force inflicted 2 strikes on command posts, 12 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, and 5 strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery hit three Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile systems and five Russian artillery systems.

