Ukraine's forces repel 6 Russian attacks on Kherson's left bank – General Staff report

On the evening of 17 November, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to consolidate their positions on the left bank of Dnipro river on the Kherson front. In addition, it was reported that six Russian attacks were repelled in this area.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 17 November

Quote: "Thanks to the courage and professionalism of Ukrainian marines in cooperation with other units of the Armed Forces, it was possible to gain a foothold on several bridgeheads on the left bank of Dnipro river on the Kherson front. The Defence Forces continued to consolidate captured positions, repelled six enemy attacks, and are taking measures to expand the established bridgehead."

Details: A total of 53 combat clashes took place at the front line during the day. In total, the Russians carried out 1 missile- and 24 airstrikes, as well as 18 attacks from multiple-launch missile systems.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted 10 strikes on the clusters of Russian personnel and two on their anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery targeted three clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as six artillery pieces, one air defence system, one command point and one ammunition storage point.

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the Russians unsuccessfully conducted assault actions in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Ivanivka, Kharkiv Oblast. They also inflicted an airstrike in the vicinity of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. About 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians conducted assault operations in the areas of Vasiukivka, Klischiivka and Andriivka of Donetsk Oblast, where nine attacks were repelled by the Defence Forces.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions in and around Keramik, east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and south of Tonenke, Donetsk Oblast, where the Defence Forces repelled 17 attacks.

On the Marinka front, the Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault actions in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast, where the Defence Forces repelled 18 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault operations south of Vodiane, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions in and around Robotyne and west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks.

At the same time, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to pursue the offensive on the Melitopol front and to carry out offensive operations on the Bakhmut front, inflicting casualties on the Russian forces in manpower and equipment, exhausting them along the entire front line.

Support UP or become our patron!