Spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine Andrii Demchenko has said that the Ukrainian forces are keeping a watchful eye on the grey-zone village of Topoli, where a Ukrainian flag was recently raised, but the Ukrainian units themselves are not constantly there.

Source: Demchenko during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The enemy has been repelled in this area, but the situation there remains difficult. The village is located near the border with Russia, and near the combat zone.

The constant presence of Ukrainian defenders there is quite complicated.

Our guys are constantly monitoring this area so that the enemy cannot gain a foothold there."

Details: Demchenko noted that by hoisting the flag, the border guards were reminding [the occupiers and Ukrainians – ed.] that this is Ukrainian land, and the occupiers have no place here.

He said the soldiers will continue to do so.

Background: On 11 November, Ukraine’s Border Guards raised a Ukrainian flag in the village of Topoli in Kharkiv Oblast, which until now was in the grey zone near the Russian border.

