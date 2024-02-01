Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Ministry reacts to UN court ruling in case against Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has responded to the ruling handed down by the International Court of Justice of the United Nations, regarding the complaint against Russia for violations of conventions on terrorism and racial discrimination.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the International Court of Justice of the UN recently determined that Russia had violated the International Convention on the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

Quote: "This is the first time in history where the International Court of Justice of the UN has handed down a final ruling on Russia's violations of norms of international law," the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that the UN Court's ruling "leaves no doubt that the Russian Federation is disregarding international law".

"Ukraine remains committed to seeking justice and accountability for all unlawful actions by Russia, including the full-scale invasion initiated by Russia in 2022," highlighted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Background:

Ukraine's complaint against Russia concerned the violation of two international conventions: on the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

