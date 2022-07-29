Ukraines Foreign Minister awaits UN response to the killing of Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka

EUROPEAN PRAVDA – FRIDAY, 29 JULY 2022, 20:04

European Pravda reports that Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has taken to Twitter to urge the United Nations (UN) to "establish all facts" pertaining to the killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka. He has also called on the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to check after all Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Kuleba writes: "I urge the UN, which facilitated the evacuation of Ukrainian servicemen from Azovstal, to strongly condemn Russia for shelling the Olenivka detention facility and visit the site to establish all facts of this heinous crime. I also call on the ICRC to check all Ukrainian prisoners of war."

Kuleba has also urged the international community to recognise Russia a terrorist state.

Ukrainska Pravda has earlier reported that on the morning of 29 July, Russian-aligned propaganda media announced the shelling of a penal colony in Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, where Ukrainian prisoners are being held. Russia has claimed that at least 53 prisoners were killed.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) later disclosed intercepted telephone conversations in which Russian occupiers confirm that Russian troops were responsible for the explosion in the building where the Ukrainian prisoners were held.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has condemned this latest instance of the torture and murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russia and has called on the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to investigate these latest crimes.

