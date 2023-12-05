Ukraine's Foreign Minister believes that EU will agree on financial support for Ukraine

Dmytro Kuleba, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, believes that the EU’s member states will agree on a decision on financial support for Ukraine at the December summit.

Source: Kuleba stated this at a press conference with his Dutch counterpart Hanke Bruins Slot in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Kuleba, the EU leaders' summit on 14-15 December will not be easy owing to the pressing issues that will be at the forefront of the meeting, including the start of Ukraine’s membership negotiations; approval of the 12th round of sanctions against Russia; the decision on using Russian frozen assets; the €50 billion long-term European funding facility for Ukraine, and several other matters pertaining to other nations and the operation of the EU.

Quote from the Foreign Minister: "The meeting will not be easy. But we have reason to believe that in the end the decisions that are needed to ensure macro-financial support for Ukraine will be taken, and macro-financial stability in the country will continue."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is opposed to the opening of EU accession talks with Ukraine and the approval of a €50 billion financial aid package for the country.

Furthermore, the decision is dependent upon the outcome of discussions surrounding the EU's medium-term budget as a whole. Reports from the media indicate that opinions differ on this matter.

European Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn has stated that the EU will consider a plan B if Orbán and possibly Slovakia's new prime minister block agreement on a financial support package for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!