Ukraine's Foreign Minister convinced that "absolute majority" of EU states support accession negotiations with Ukraine

According to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, there is still much work to be done in order to overcome Hungary's resistance, and the majority of EU members are in favour of initiating accession negotiations with Ukraine.

Source: He stated this at a press conference with his Dutch counterpart Hanke Bruins Slot in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Kuleba, one of the main topics of his meeting with his Dutch counterpart was the preparation for the meeting of the European Council on 14-15 December, where Ukraine expects to have an "adoption of a historic decision for the start of negotiations for Ukraine’s accession."

Quote: "You are all following the events and you can see the tension that is created by Hungary around this issue. But, most importantly, Ukrainians have to understand that every result has to be supported with a lot of work, everything has its price," he stressed.

The minister added that the European Union has an "overwhelming majority" that supports the opening of membership negotiations with Ukraine.

"Today I received assurances that the Netherlands will support this and lobby for its adoption at the meeting of the European Council. And we are very grateful for that also," he concluded.

Hungary opposes the EU-Ukraine accession talks kicking off after the European Commission approved them in November.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán allegedly wrote another letter to Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, in which he asked Michel not to put issues related to Ukraine on the agenda of the EU summit in mid-December.

