Ukraine's foreign minister defends nation against ‘super corruption’ label, notes praise for reforms in West

There is no narrative in the West about Ukraine being a “supper corrupt” state, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with Forbes on Oct. 9.

"The Ukrainian state is changing itself for the better," Kuleba said.

“Do we need to do more? Yes, we do. No one denies this. But there is no narrative in the West that we have 'super corruption' here and we’re not doing anything about it.”

During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington, the tabling in parliament of the law on the special anti-corruption prosecutor and the decision on the selection of judges for the Constitutional Court were praised by Kyiv’s U.S. partners, Kuleba noted.

A number of Western media reported on Oct. 2 that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden was much more concerned about corruption in Ukraine than it publicly acknowledged, as stated in a confidential document with a list of reforms Washington wants to see in Ukraine.

On Oct. 3, the U.S. State Department said that Ukraine had taken "aggressive" steps to fight corruption over the past few weeks and called for continued efforts in this direction.

According to media reports, Washington sent a note to Kyiv calling on it to step up its fight against graft in order to continue receiving financial aid.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine