Ukraine's foreign minister on EU decision: Hungary's condition did not pass, no "veto" problem anymore

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has stated that Hungary did not succeed in making the EU approve aid to Ukraine annually, which removes the issue of the country vetoing support to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kuleba on Twitter (X) after the announcement of the EU leaders' decision

Quote from Kuleba: "The second thing: the need for the European Council to annually approve decisions on allocating a specific amount from the 50 billion [euros] did not pass. In other words, we have a multi-year financial instrument, and the problem of overcoming the veto has disappeared – it will not happen."

Details: Kuleba described the agreement as "a step of historic proportions", emphasising Europe's leadership.

He highlighted the fact that the unanimous decision by all 27 EU countries, including Hungary, is a significant positive symbol.

The minister believes that this decision has clearly demonstrated that there is no "war fatigue" in Europe, and that the decision will send the right signal for the debates on aid to Ukraine in the US Congress.

Background:

At an extraordinary summit on 1 February, EU leaders overcame long-standing resistance from Hungary and agreed to allocate a €50 billion multi-year macro-financial assistance package to Ukraine.

Politico reported that the support was approved amid concessions to Orbán, which included a commitment that the European Commission will report annually on the implementation of the aid package and debates on the issue at state leader level. It has also apparently been stipulated that after two years, the European Council can request the European Commission to propose a review of the new budget.

