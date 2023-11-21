Ukraine's Foreign Minister and G7+ officials discuss support for energy infrastructure in winter

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, attended an extended meeting of foreign ministers of the G7 countries and their partners on 21 November, which included a discussion on how to protect Ukraine's power grid ahead of the approaching winter.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Foreign Ministry

Details: Kuleba told the participants about Ukraine’s preparations for winter, protection from Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, strengthening of the air defence, and protection of the power grid.

He asked his fellow ministers to help Ukraine strengthen its air defence and supply it with power equipment to rebuild infrastructure and strengthen the Ukrainian power system.

Quote: "Strengthening air defence is the best way to prevent further damage to our power system. We are thankful to our partners for the aid already provided, and we are counting on a further increase in the quantity of anti-aircraft systems, anti-aircraft artillery, anti-drone systems, radio-electronic equipment and projectiles for anti-air defence."

During the meeting, several countries and organisations expressed their willingness to supply Ukraine with additional equipment and financing for the country's power system. For example, Latvia plans to supply the city of Chernihiv with 32 diesel generators by the end of the year.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence has noted that Russia has accumulated considerable supplies of cruise missiles ahead of the winter and is simultaneously shaping the combat space for a potential winter campaign against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

UK Defence Intelligence noted at the end of October that there has been a long pause in Russia's use of long-range aircraft for missile strikes on Ukraine, which it attributed to the stockpiling of ammunition for the winter.

