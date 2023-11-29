Ukraine's Foreign Minister holds first meeting with his Norwegian counterpart

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, personally met with his Norwegian counterpart, Espen Bart Eide, for the first time.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba expressed gratitude to Norway for its consistent support, especially the long-term Nansen programme on military and civilian aid to Ukraine, as well as for embracing Ukraine's integration into NATO.

"We also discussed joint active work on advancing President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula," Kuleba added.

Background: In November, the Norwegian government allocated another €84 million for humanitarian support to Ukraine, and the funds will be directed primarily to humanitarian support for people who have lost their homes.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Norway has allocated more than NOK 4.5 billion (approx. US$422.3 million) for humanitarian support to Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries.

In October, Norway announced that it would allocate about EUR 17 million from this programme for demining territories in Ukraine where hostilities occurred.

Later, Norway, Sweden and Denmark declared that they would jointly procure artillery shells for Ukraine.

