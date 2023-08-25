Ukraine's Foreign Minister makes Prigozhin an example of how deadly it is to negotiate with Putin

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has commented on the impossibility of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. He says that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, also negotiated with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin – and ceased to exist.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kuleba at a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Kyiv on Friday

Details: Speaking about the possibility of Ukraine and Russia sitting down at a negotiating table, Kuleba noted that this "is a very peculiar question".

"We recently saw Mr Prigozhin, a long-time friend of Putin, try to negotiate a 'truce' with him. They sat down at a table, it was shown on television. Then boom! And it seems that Prigozhin has ceased to exist," he added.

Kuleba says this situation shows "the price of negotiating with Putin".

"But this applies, of course, to antagonistic cases. And those countries that can speak to the Russian Federation with full respect for Ukraine's principled position on territorial integrity – we appreciate such efforts to maintain contact with the Russians and force them to conclude that this war has no right end for them," he explained.

In this context, the foreign minister thanked Türkiye for its efforts aimed at ending Russian aggression as soon as possible and establishing a "just and lasting peace".

Background:

On Wednesday evening, Russian media and the Federal Air Transport Agency reported that a plane crashed in Russia. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, was among the passengers. It is reported that all 10 people on board were killed, including Prigozhin's deputy Dmitry Utkin, alias Wagner.

British intelligence believes that the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin will have a deeply destabilising effect on the private military company.

