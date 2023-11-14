Ukraine's Foreign Minister: No one can seriously use words "Russia" and "negotiations" in same sentence

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, responding to supporters of peace talks with the Russian Federation, listed cases when the latter violated agreements.

Source: the minister’s tweet (X), European Pravda

Details: In particular, Kuleba recalled the Budapest memorandum, where Russia agreed to "respect the independence, sovereignty and existing borders of Ukraine", as well as "refrain from the threat of force or its use against the territorial integrity or political independence of Ukraine."

The Foreign Minister also pointed to the 1997 Russian-Ukrainian Friendship Treaty, according to which Russia agreed to respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine and "confirmed the inviolability of borders."

To those who have missed the previous 30 years, here is a short list of the results of negotiations with Russia that it never respected:



1. The Budapest Memorandum of 1994. Russia agreed to “respect independence, sovereignty, and the existing borders of Ukraine” as well as… — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) November 14, 2023

In addition, Kuleba mentioned the OSCE Istanbul Summit in 1999, when Russia undertook to withdraw its troops from the Transnistrian region of Moldova, as well as from Georgia, by the end of 2002.

In addition, according to the minister, the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire agreement with Georgia in 2008.

Kuleba also mentioned Russia's violation of the agreement regarding the Ilovaisk "green corridor", the "Minsk" agreements of 2014 and 2015, as well as the Black Sea grain initiative.

"There are no conclusions to be drawn here, except that no one can seriously use the words "Russia" and "negotiations" in the same phrase. Putin is a habitual liar who promised international leaders that he would not attack Ukraine days before his invasion in February 2022. Russia's tactic has remained consistent in its many wars over the last three decades: kill, grab, lie, and deny," the minister emphasised.

Earlier, the NBC channel, citing sources, reported that US and European officials had begun closed-door talks with Kyiv regarding possible peace talks with the Kremlin to end the war.

Diplomatic sources in the EU previously called this information false.

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister, called the reflections of Western officials on the possibility of such negotiations dangerous.

Support UP or become our patron!