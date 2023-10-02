Ukraine's Foreign Minister: We do not believe that US support faltered

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, has said that despite the lack of a US decision to help Ukraine amid a possible shutdown, US support has not wavered.

Source: Kuleba, at a press conference in Kyiv on Monday before meeting his European counterparts, reports European Pravda

Quote: "The question is whether what happened in the US Congress last weekend is just an individual case or is systemic. I think it was an individual case. We have a very deep discussion with both parts of Congress, Republicans and Democrats."

Details: He noted that, against the background of a potential shutdown in the United States, "the decision was made in the form in which it was".

Quote: "But we are now working with both sides of Congress so that it does not happen again under any circumstances. Therefore, we do not believe that US support has faltered."

More details: As the Foreign Minister emphasised, the United States understands that "much more is at stake in Ukraine than just Ukraine; it is about the stability and predictability of the world".

He believes that "necessary solutions can be found".

Background:

On 30 September, the US House of Representatives approved a budget to fund government agencies for 45 days without aid to Ukraine.

After that, US President Joe Biden issued a statement late on Saturday evening, reacting to the approval of a budget: "We cannot under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted."

Later, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said that the temporary stopgap budget approved by the US Senate and House of Representatives and signed into law by President Joe Biden would not affect the delivery and implementation of the previously agreed aid for Ukraine.

