Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has revealed that he keeps receiving signals from the EU that there are no problems in the negotiations on the bilateral agreement about the security guarantees between the EU and Ukraine as a continuation of the G7 declaration.

Source: Kuleba, while talking to correspondents after the part of the meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers in Brussels where he was present, as reported by European Pravda

Kuleba was asked whether the draft of the bilateral security guarantees agreement between Ukraine and the EU, which is based on the G7 declaration signed in Vilnius, was discussed at the meeting.

Quote: "Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell stated that the EU was ready to sign the agreement, and the negotiations concerning this agreement are underway. There are no problems and no objections."

He did not specify whether Budapest did not have any objections either, since it was going to block all key decisions concerning Ukraine at the EU leaders summit.

As it is known, member states of the Group of Seven at the NATO summit in Vilnius have agreed on a framework document concerning security guarantees for Ukraine. The leaders agreed not on certain parameters of the security guarantees, but their frame, while certain bilateral agreements will be signed later.

Last week Ukraine started consultations with the European Union concerning collective security guarantees. An EU diplomat revealed before the EU Council meeting on 11 December that this would be one of the topics on the agenda.

