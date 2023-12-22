Ukraine's Foreign Minister on problems in relations with Poland: We need to sit down and talk

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, thinks that Kyiv and Warsaw must solve the most acute bilateral issues as soon as possible, specifically the blockade on the Polish-Ukrainian border and export of agricultural products.

Source: Kuleba during a press conference with his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba remarked that he started the meeting with Sikorski by discussing "the necessity of solving the issues in bilateral relations".

"There is willingness to solve these issues on both sides, both Ukrainian and Polish. We must sit down and have a detailed discussion in order to find well-balanced and legally justified solutions," he added.

Among the most urgent issues Kuleba mentioned was the blockade of the Polish-Ukrainian border by Polish hauliers, and the issue of export of Ukrainian agricultural products to Poland.

"These are sensitive issues, we recognize their sensitivity but the decision must be found as soon as possible. First thing which must be done is, of course, to lift the blockade on the border. The situation when the shadow of a blocked border hangs above friendly relations between Poland and Ukraine is unacceptable and harmful," the foreign minister stressed.

In the end Kuleba expressed hope that in the 21st century "new victories, not only over the Russian aggression but also in the historic mission of uniting Europe" will be added to a glorious history of mutual, common victories of Ukraine and Poland.

Background:

During a visit to Kyiv on Friday, Sikorski met with President Zelenskyy, who expressed hope for a "new page" in relations between the two countries.

Following the Polish minister's visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland said that Sikorski is preparing and will present an aid package to Kyiv.

Support UP or become our patron!