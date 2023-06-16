Ukraine's Foreign Minister on recent Russian attack: These are Putin's "greetings" to African delegation

Russia has sent its "greetings" to the African delegation which arrived on a state visit to Kyiv with a massive attack on 16 June.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister on Twitter

Quote from Kuleba: "Putin ‘builds confidence’ by launching the largest missile attack on Kyiv in weeks, exactly amid the visit of African leaders to our capital."

Details: The Foreign Minister believes that Russian missiles are a message to Africa that " Russia wants more war, not peace."

Previously: Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, arrived in Ukraine on his way to Russia to offer peace with Russia if the International Criminal Court suspended the arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin and eased sanctions against the Russian Federation.

