Ukraine's Foreign Minister says West could help Ukraine defeat Russia by taking five steps

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged Ukraine’s Western partners to speed up decision-making to continue supporting Kyiv in its defence against Russian aggression.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba in a CNN interview, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba said that he expected the West to commit to five measures that he thought would make a lot of sense and would help Ukraine secure victory over Russia.

"During the Cold War, the coalition that outcompeted the Soviet Union and its allies was by all accounts much weaker than the coalition that is now helping Ukraine to defeat Russian aggression," Kuleba said.

Kuleba said that the combined GDP of Ukraine and its allies is now 21 times higher than the combined GDP of Russia "and its very few allies", so there are sufficient resources to provide Ukraine with the assistance it is asking for.

He added that what "all the West has to do is start believing in itself" and its capacity to prevail, because time matters, and Ukraine cannot just wait while other countries hold "endless discussions" regarding their support for it.

"We call on everyone to expedite the decisions that are pending, that are in the pipeline, because the West has shown that it is capable of defending democracy. What needs to be done is the effort must be stepped up and expedited," Kuleba said.

Background:

The US Congress did not approve additional funding for Ukraine in 2023, which is why the White House cannot send further military aid to Ukraine. The European Union is also discussing the approval of a four-year, €50 billion fund to support Kyiv.

Earlier, Kuleba said the world could implement five measures to support Ukraine: expedite the delivery of additional air defence systems and ammunition to Ukraine; provide Ukraine with strike drones; provide Ukraine with long-range missiles with a range of over 300 km; approve the use of frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine; and isolate Russian diplomats in global capitals and international organisations.

Kuleba also said that Ukraine has full faith in "Plan A" regarding military support from the West, and does not have an alternative – a "Plan B" – in the event that the original plan fails and the aid halts.

