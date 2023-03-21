Ukraine's Foreign Minister speaks with European Parliament President about future tribunal for Russian aggression

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola have held a telephone conversation in which the key topic was the creation of a tribunal for the crime of aggression committed by the Russian Federation.

Source: Foreign Minister of Ukraine on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Kuleba noted that he is calling on the European Parliament to maintain an active position in the fight against impunity.

"Following the relevant European Parliament resolution, we have coordinated steps towards creating a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine," Dmytro Kuleba said.

Earlier, the foreign minister reported that 33 states have joined a coalition of states that are working on creating a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

It is well known that the International Criminal Court launched an investigation into possible crimes committed in Ukraine on 2 March 2022. A joint investigation team of several European judicial bodies has been set up to collect evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

While the International Criminal Court can consider war crimes committed by individuals, it has no jurisdiction to prosecute the crime of aggression. Ukraine is therefore promoting the idea of creating а special tribunal against Russia.

