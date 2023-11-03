Ukraine's Foreign Minister states there are no secret negotiations with Russia

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba has stated that Ukraine is not conducting any negotiations with Russia "behind closed doors".

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Kuleba during the ZDF morning programme on 3 November

Details: Asked whether Ukraine is conducting negotiations with Russia "behind closed doors", Kuleba said, "No". He noted that the basis of the Peace Formula is respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Quote: "If translated from diplomatic to ordinary (language – ed.), Russia must leave Ukraine. There is no point in conducting any negotiations until this happens, until it is ready to do so."

More details: In addition, commenting on the situation with Taurus missiles, which Ukraine has been asking Germany to provide since this spring, Kuleba said that "the question is open, but Germany needs time." The minister says that partners have presented this argument publicly and in confidential conversations with their Ukrainian counterparts.

Kuleba emphasised that Ukraine has formed trusting relations with its partners; therefore, they should not worry that the weapons provided will not be used as they requested.

Background:

At the end of October, The Washington Post reported that Ukraine and Russia were continuing to maintain communication channels during the Russian military aggression to resolve key humanitarian issues related to the exchange of prisoners of war, the bodies of the dead, the grain corridor and the return of Ukrainian children from Russia.

Several Western media organisations have reported that Russia has agreed to send the first four deported Ukrainian children back to Ukraine under a Qatari-mediated procedure approved after "months of secret negotiations" with Moscow and Kyiv.

