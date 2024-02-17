Ukraine's Foreign Minister suggests how Europeans could find money for munitions for Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that the lack of funding for weapons for Ukraine stems from a misperception of Russian aggression on the part of some European leaders.

Source: Kuleba at a panel discussion in Munich on what is known as "Ukraine fatigue", as reported by a European Pravda correspondent

Details: Summing up the conversation, in which the Western participants had called for resources to be found to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces and offered explanations for Ukraine’s "shell famine", Kuleba suggested that sceptics should take a different view of the war.

"The era of peace in Europe is over," the minister explained, adding that spokespeople from many countries are now saying that if Ukraine is defeated, Russia will certainly not stop.

Quote from Kuleba: "Every time the Ukrainian Armed Forces abandon yet another city that they cannot defend due to a lack of ammunition, don’t just think about it in the context of peace and democracy. Think about the fact that it means Russian soldiers are a few kilometres closer to your homes and your children.

And if you look at it from that perspective, you will find the money."

Background: Earlier in Munich, Denmark urged Europe not to hide behind excuses about production problems in supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Attendees have also come up with some creative ideas about how to get ammunition for Ukraine.

