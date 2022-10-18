Ukraine's foreign minister suggests that Zelenskyy terminate diplomatic relations with Iran

EUROPEAN PRAVDA – TUESDAY, 18 OCTOBER 2022, 16:13

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has submitted for the President’s consideration a suggestion to terminate diplomatic relations with Iran because of the Iran-made drones that Russia uses against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kuleba’s speech at a briefing on 18 October

"Iran’s actions are despicable and deceitful, and we will not tolerate them", Kuleba stated, adding that Tehran is fully responsible for ruining its relations with Ukraine.

"Taking into consideration the damage caused to the Ukrainian infrastructure with Iran-made drones, the deaths and suffering caused to our people, and in connection with the reports that Iran may continue to supply Russia with its drones, I am submitting a suggestion about termination of diplomatic relations with Iran for the President's consideration", Kuleba stated.

He added that Ukraine has never taken an anti-Iranian stance before.

"But after Iran became a participant of a crime of aggression and Russia’s accomplice in its crimes in our territory, today we take a clear and honest position. Shall Iran stop supplying Russia with weapons, we may consider resuming relations with it", the Minister added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that the fact that Iran is supplying Russia with armament for waging the full-scale war makes it Russia’s accomplice in the aggression and war crimes in the territory of Ukraine.

During his address to the Ministers for Foreign Affairs of EU member states, Kuleba also called upon the global community to impose sanctions on Iran.

