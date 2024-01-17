Ukraine's Foreign Minister talks to Serbian President in Davos about European integration and bilateral relations

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, had a conversation with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučiċ during his visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum on 17 January.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman, in a comment to European Pravda

Details: As Nikolenko said, Kuleba and Vučiċ "talked about European integration and the development of bilateral relations in a number of areas".

Quote: "This was an important contact in the development of communication between the presidents of Ukraine and Serbia at the summit in Greece," the Foreign Ministry spokesman added.

Vučiċ himself told reporters in Davos that he and Kuleba had "a decent level of understanding, including things we do not fully agree on".

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić during an informal summit of the Western Balkans countries in Athens in August 2023.

Prior to that, the presidents of Serbia and Ukraine met on 1 June, when Zelenskyy and Vučiċ spoke briefly on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Bulboaca, Moldova.

Relations between Kyiv and Belgrade were affected by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as Serbia, as a candidate country for EU membership, refused to join the EU sanctions against Russia.

Last year, the Serbian president expressed his dismay at the fact that the European Union was moving much faster to grant membership to Ukraine than to his country.

