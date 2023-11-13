Ukraine's Foreign Minister turns to EU Council, asking it for weapons and support for accession talks

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, has turned to the Foreign Affairs Council of the EU on 13 November and urged it to increase the military aid for Ukraine, approve the decision to start Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations in December and accelerate the process of formation of the 12th sanctions package against Russia.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Ministry

Details: Kuleba has thanked the EU for supplying Ukraine with armament and ammunition, as well as for the steps that boost Ukrainians’ morale, especially that of the Ukrainian soldiers.

He stressed that it is impossible to overestimate the positive influence of the recent decision of the European Commission, which has recommended starting Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations.

Quote: "Thanks to the positive recommendation of the European Commission, Ukrainians have felt that our efforts were recognized.

We expect unanimous support of your leaders in December when the European Council will meet to make the decision about the start of Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations."

Kuleba noted that Ukraine makes every effort to adopt the framework of the negotiations and added that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a corresponding decree about the preparation for the negotiations on the day the European Commission presented its report.

Kuleba focused on priority military needs of Ukraine. He called upon the EU members to increase military support and reduce the period of its delivery.

This mainly concerns attack aircraft, artillery systems, multiple-launch rocket systems, armoured vehicles, tanks, projectiles, radio-electronic warfare means, radars, drones, long-range missiles and other items.

Kuleba separately stressed the importance of further enhancing air and missile defence of short, medium and long range and the supply of corresponding ammunition.

"We are thankful for all the support. We expect to receive the eighth tranche within the peace fund and create a special fund within the European Peace Fund with €20 billion for the aid for Ukraine. It is important to also accelerate the implementation of the EU’s joint plan for the supply of 1 million artillery shells," – Kuleba remarked.

He also reminded the public about his call to create a joint space for defence industries of the EU member states and the accession candidate countries: "Later, this cooperation must become one of the pillars of the Joint security and defence policy of the EU."

Ukraine’sForeign Minister also urged the EU to accelerate the adoption of the 12th sanctions package against Russia.

The EU Foreign Ministers will discuss further aid for Ukraine in its war of defence against Russia on 13 November.

