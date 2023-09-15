Ukraine's Foreign Ministry advises Brussels to inquire why Szijjártó is spreading lies against EU in Asia

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has drawn attention to a Hungarian video in which Peter Szijjártó, Hungary’s Foreign Minister, complains that the world is suffering from the consequences of the war not because of Russia but because of the European Union.

Source: European Pravda, referring to Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesman for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, on Facebook

Details: He drew attention to the statements made by Szijjártó, who visited Hong Kong the other day, that the world is suffering from the consequences of the war not because Russia attacked Ukraine but because "Europe has globalised the conflict".

Quote from Nikolenko: "In our opinion, Brussels should request an explanation from Budapest about why the Hungarian minister spreads disinformation against the European Union in the interests of Russia."

More details: As he says, the issue here is not only about Ukraine but also about Hungary's efforts to shake up European positions in Asia.

Background:

At the beginning of September, Gergely Gulyás, the head of the administration of the Prime Minister of Hungary, announced the need to provide Russia with some "security guarantees" from Western countries.

The representative of Viktor Orbán's office also distinguished himself with a number of statements in the spirit of Russian propaganda, noting in particular that Ukraine allegedly "has no real chance" of regaining the territories occupied by Russia.

This is not the first time that representatives of the Hungarian government have made statements in the spirit of Russian propaganda. In particular, Viktor Orbán, the Prime Minister of Hungary, recently stated that the historic opportunity for Ukraine to join NATO has been lost and it is necessary to forget about Kyiv joining the Alliance.

