Ukraines Foreign Ministry calls to expel Russia from G20 after its attacks on energy infrastructure

EUROPEAN PRAVDA – TUESDAY, 1 NOVEMBER 2022, 11:34

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that after Russian missile attacks on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, President Putin’s invitation to the G20 Summit must be withdrawn, and Russia itself must be expelled from the G20.

Source: European Pravda; Oleh Nikolenko, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on Twitter

"Putin publicly acknowledged ordering missile strikes on Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure. With his hands stained in blood, he must not be allowed to sit at the table with world leaders. Putin’s invitation to the Bali summit must be revoked, and Russia expelled from G20," Nikolenko wrote.

To recall: The Office of the President of Ukraine stated that Russia’s missile terror against Ukraine on the day of the foreign leader’s visit should meet an even tougher response from the international community. In particular, Russia must be expelled from the G20.

