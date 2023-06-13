Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on "conciliatory statements" by Putin and Szijjarto: Tango on the bones

Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has commented on the recent similar statements made by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Peter Szijjarto, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary. Both statements concerned Western military support to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Nikolenko on Facebook

Details: The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs cited the statements made by Putin, during a meeting with the so-called Russian war correspondents, and Szijjarto, in an interview with the French TV channel LCI during a visit to New York, which was reported by the local media outlets.

"Vladimir Putin: If they want the conflict to end, the West should stop supplying arms to Ukraine. Peter Szijjarto: Arms supplies are protracting the war. Instead of arms supplies, the international community would be better off focusing on achieving peace."

"Tango on the bones," Nikolenko commented briefly.

As is known, Hungary opposes the supply of military assistance to Ukraine and the transit of weapons through its territory, explaining that it does not want to become "party to the war".

Background: Budapest, without Kyiv's knowledge, agreed on the return of 11 Ukrainian servicemen from Zakarpattia Oblast, after which it accused Ukraine of "ingratitude."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





